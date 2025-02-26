Navy Midshipmen, Air Force Falcons Helmets up for National Award
Each year, both the Navy Midshipmen and the Army West Point Black Knights go to great lengths to put together creative uniforms and helmets that honor a particular part of each branch’s service for their annual rivalry game.
Last season’s game, held in Landover, Md., was no different, and Navy’s creation is now up for a national award.
Uniswag, which keeps with all things uniform, has nominated Navy’s Jolly Rogers helmets for its Helmet of the Year award, which fans can vote on to help determine the winner.
Another service branch, the Air Force Falcons, has a helmet up for the award, as well.
Other schools among the finalists are the FIU Panthers, the Illinois Fighting Illini, the Ole Miss Rebels, the TCU Horned Frogs, the Tennessee Volunteers, the Utah Utes, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Voting is live through Wednesday, with the winner to be announced on March 10.
Navy’s helmet for the Army-Navy Game won the 2023 helmet of the year award, while Air Force’s uniform won the military appreciation uniform of the year award.
Navy wore uniforms and helmets that honored Fighter Squadron 17, also known as the “Jolly Rogers.” The squadron used the skull and crossbones insignia, in part because they flew F4U-1 Corsairs, and corsair is an old nautical term for pirate.
By the end of World War II, the “Jolly Rogers” were considered the most lethal fighter squadron in Naval aviation history. The squadron had more than 150 kills in the Pacific, per the Navy.
While the VF-17 was eventually decommissioned, the skull and crossbones have flown on nine different aircraft in the Navy’s history.
Air Force wore specialty uniforms as part of its Air Power Legacy Series. This year’s uniform and helmet honored Air Force Special Operations Command.
The helmet integrated many aspects of the AFSOC, which is the Air Force’s special operations ground force.
The front bumper of the helmet features the Special Tactics Combat Control motto “First There,” and the back bumper of the helmet features AFSOC's motto, “Any Place, Any Time, Anywhere.”
The entire helmet features the official emblem of AFSOC. Plus, a sticker on the back of the helmet highlights the Air Force Special Tactics logo with a lightning bolt, green feet, and dagger, representing the “First there, that others may live” community.