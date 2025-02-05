Navy Midshipmen Announce Spring Football Schedule Ahead of Upcoming Season
The Navy Midshipmen just finished up one of the most successful college football seasons in program history.
In the second year under head coach Brian Newberry, who was formerly the team’s defensive coordinator, they went 10-3. It is only the sixth time in Navy history that the team reached double-digit victories in a campaign, and the first since 2019.
Included in those wins are victories over the Air Force Falcons and Army West Point Black Knights, giving the Midshipmen the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, also for the first time since 2019.
Their season was capped off with a thrilling victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. A 21-20 victory was recognized as one of the best games of the year in college football.
That was the cherry on top of what was one of the most surprising performances in the sport, as not much was expected from the team heading into the year.
Fans of Navy football are assuredly excited about what the future can hold after the team finished 2024 on such a high note. With star quarterback Blake Horvath returning to the lineup in 2025, expectations are on the rise.
Some early top 25 polls include the Midshipmen, as they should once again have an incredibly productive rushing attack. Along with their star under center, their second and third leading rushers, fullback Alex Tezca and slotback Eli Heidenreich, are both returning as well.
Where Navy is going to have to find some answers is on the defensive end, where they are going to lose several key players.
But there will be plenty of time to iron out those issues as the Midshipmen will be starting spring practices in about a month.
Navy will start on March 4 and have 15 total practices, with the final one being held on April 11.
After the session on March 6, they will have off for nearly two weeks and won’t return to the field until March 18.
From that point on, they will practice every other day through March 28.
March 22 will be a day fans can watch the session since it will be an open stadium practice.
Two days off will be given before the Midshipmen are back at it on March 31.
Back-to-back days of practice will be held on April 4 and April 5.
Shortly after that, training camp will begin in preparation for the 2025 campaign, which will get underway for Navy on Aug. 30 against the VMI Keydets.