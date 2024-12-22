Navy Midshipmen Basketball Falls to Coppin State, Loses Fifth Straight
Turnovers were the Navy Midshipmen men’s basketball team’s biggest problem in their 68-60 loss to Coppin State on Saturday, their next-to-last game before Patriot League action begins in January.
Navy (3-9) have lost five straight games. Worse for the Midshipmen, they were Coppin State’s (1-12) first win of the season. As in its previous four losses, Navy fell by eight or fewer points.
Coppin State coaxed Navy into 20 turnovers, a season-high for the Midshipmen. The Eagles turned those mistakes into 24 points.
Navy set a season high for turnovers in its previous game, a loss to Virginia Tech, as the Midshipmen committed 16 turnovers. It’s a troubling trend for Navy as league action approaches.
All of those mistakes allowed the Eagles to take a 28-22 lead at halftime. And Coppin State’s lead only grew in the second, as it had a 13-point lead with 12:13 left in the second half.
The Midshipmen didn’t relent, though. Navy cut the deficit to 48-44 and then to 51-46 with six minutes remaining. But Coppin State needed just a minute to push the lead back to double-digits, 57-46, with five minutes left.
Navy never got the lead down to a single possession, though the Midshipmen came close one a couple of occasions, with Lysander Rehnstrom pitching in a 3-pointer.
Navy shot a higher percentage from the field than Coppin State (40.4%-37.5%) and made more 3-point field goals (8-6). The Eagles were 20-of-30 (66.7%) from the foul line and the Midshipmen were 14-of-22 (63.6%).
Guard Austin Benigni led Navy with 23 points, which included a trio of 3-pointers and a 6-for-6 game at the free-throw line. Guard Jinwoo Kim scored 13 points and also added three 3-pointers. Guard Jordan Pennick added 10 points. Pennick, Kim and Mike Woods each had three assists. Kim also had three steals.
Donovan Draper led Navy with 10 rebounds.
Toby Nnadozie led Coppin State with 20 points and also had three steals. Jonathan Dunn added 13 points and eight rebounds. Julius Ellerbe III and Camaren Sparrow each added 11 points, while Ellerbe also had eight rebounds.
The Midshipmen get some time off for the holiday before they play their final non-conference game at William & Mary on Dec. 29. After that, Navy opens up Patriot League action on Jan 2 at home against American.