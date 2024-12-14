Navy Midshipmen Dominate Both Sides of the Ball in Army-Navy Game Win
The Navy Midshipmen have had a rough second half of the season, but they will be happy with how things are ending with a big victory over the Army West Point Black Knights on Saturday.
One of the best parts about the college football season is the annual Army-Navy rivalry game.
This year's edition lived up to the hype with the Midshipmen pulling off a 31-13 upset.
Navy pushes their all-time series lead to 63-55-7 and broke a two-year Black Knights win streak.
Quarterback Blake Horvath deserves the game ball for this one, generating big plays both on the ground and through the air. It was a much-needed bounce back game for Horvath after struggling over the last three games, two of which were losses.
To no surprise, it was the junior's legs that did most of the damage with 25 carries for 204 yards and a two touchdowns before kneeling things out.
He was able to put together a couple of big plays through the air as well, going 4-for-9 with 107 yards and two more touchdowns.
His biggest throw was to Eli Heidenreich for 52 yards which ended in a score.
One of the things that led to the Navy win, though, was their defense not allowing Army to be efficient on the ground.
The Black Knights are normally a force in the running game, leading the nation with 314.4 yards per contest while averaging 5.71 per carry as well.
That was not the case in during this game.
The Midshipmen only allowed 113 yards and just 2.9 per carry.
Army quarterback Bryson Daily had an especially tough outing. He picked up just over 2.5 yards per rush for 52 total on Saturday afternoon. Daily also threw an uncharacteristic three interceptions.
Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson had a huge day with a team-leading 13 tackles. He was a large reason that the Black Knights struggled so much.
Robinson's previous career-high was just six, but he stepped up when they needed it the most.
He also had one of the biggest plays of the day on special teams as they called his number for a fake punt. His 29-yard gain on a direct snap set up a touchdown that pushed them ahead by two scores.
It was an overall dominant performance that led to an easy Midshipmen victory.