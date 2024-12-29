Navy Midshipmen Drops Sixth Straight Game Entering Patriot League Action
The Navy Midshipmen men’s basketball team was hoping to avoid going winless in December as it faced William & Mary in their final non-conference game.
It wasn’t to be, as the Midshipmen fell to the Tribe, 82-76, in Navy’s final game before the start of Patriot League play next week.
Navy (3-10) will take a six-game losing streak into Thursday’s opener against American. The Midshipmen have lost nine of their last 11 games.
William & Mary shot 50% from the floor and built as much as an 11-point lead, 41-30. Navy eventually rallied to take the lead, 65-60, and then held a 71-69 lead with 3:42 left in the game before the contest slipped away from the Midshipmen.
Navy shot 44% from the field, 43% from the 3-point line and 75% from the free throw line. William & Mary shot 39% from the arc and only 50% from the line.
But, the Tribe won the turnover game, forcing 15 and only committing 10, offsetting a six-rebound deficit for the game.
Five Navy players were in double figures, led by Austin Benigni, who had 16 points, including a 9-of-10 game from the free-throw line. He also had three rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Aidan Kehoe finished with a double-double, as he had 11 points and 11 rebounds, along with a team-high four assists.
Jinwoo Kim scored 15 points, while Donovan Draper scored 14 points and snagged seven rebounds. Jordan Pennick added 12 points.
Gabe Dorsey and Keller Boothby led William & Mary with 16 points each. Chase Lowe scored 11 points, with eight rebounds and five assists. Noah Collier had 14 points and seven rebounds while Caleb Dorsey added 11 points.
Navy Men’s Basketball 2025 Patriot League Schedule
(all times eastern; home games in bold)
Thursday, Jan. 2 vs. American, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Sunday, Jan. 5 vs. Lafayette, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Holy Cross, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Saturday, Jan. 11 at Loyola (MD), 5 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Wednesday, Jan. 15 vs. Colgate, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Saturday, Jan. 18 at Bucknell, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Wednesday, Jan. 22 vs. Boston U, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Sunday, Jan. 26 at Army, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN
Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Lehigh, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Saturday, Feb. 1 vs. Bucknell, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Boston U, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Saturday, Feb. 8 at Lafayette, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Wednesday, Feb. 12 vs. Lehigh, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. Army, 1:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN
Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Colgate, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Sunday, Feb. 23 vs. Holy Cross, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Wednesday, Feb. 26 at American, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Saturday, March 1 vs. Loyola (MD), 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+