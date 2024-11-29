Navy Midshipmen, East Carolina Pirates Predictions, Insider Picks, Analysis
The Navy Midshipmen haven't played a football game in two weeks and the time has come for them to get back on the field and play their American Athletic Conference finale against the East Carolina Pirates on Friday.
The game is set to be broadcast on ESPN and kickoff is set for noon eastern at Dowdy-Ficklin Stadium in Greenville, N.C.
At one point the season was looking great for Navy (7-3, 5-2 in American). The Midshipmen won their first six games of the season and climbed into the AP Top 25. But, since they faced Notre Dame, the Midshipmen have lost three of their last four games. Navy’s 35-0 loss to Tulane two weeks ago put an end to the Midshipmen’s chances of getting into the conference title game.
There is still something to play for in coach Brian Newberry’s second season — 10 wins. If Navy wins on Friday, beats Army and then wins its bowl game, it would be a great turnaround in his sophomore season at the helm.
East Carolina (7-4, 5-2) is heading for a bowl game as well, thanks in large part to defensive coordinator Blake Harrell, who took over as the team's interim coach a month ago and has led them to a 4-0 record since. Whatever he's doing, it's working.
The Pirates want to finish the season with a flourish and Navy is in its path.
Here are the staff predictions for Friday’s game.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Navy 31, East Carolina 21
Two weeks ago Tulane dominated Navy and that likely hasn't set well with the Midshipmen for the past two weeks. For perspective, it had been decades since Navy was shut out at home.
The Midshipmen know they have a bowl game coming and they know they have their rivalry game with Army coming in two weeks. With no conference title on the table, there's no reason to look ahead.
Navy should take East Carolina seriously. The Pirates have played great football the past month and they seem highly motivated to ensure that their interim coach, defensive coordinator Blake Harrell, is as prime a candidate as possible to be the head coach.
In the end, the East Carolina defense has had trouble all season stopping the run and that's what Navy does best. That's what the Midshipmen will lean on in Friday's game and what will carry them to a victory.
Nick Ziegler, Staff Writer
Navy 27, East Carolina 23
After a brutal loss to Tulane two weeks, Navy will be looking to bounce back on the road against East Carolina. Despite coming into the game as an underdog, Navy should be able to secure their eight win of the season, as most of their struggles have come against better competition.