Navy Midshipmen to Face Oklahoma Sooners in Armed Forces Bowl
The Navy Midshipmen learned where they will be bowling on Sunday and they drew one of the biggest brands in college football.
Navy (8-3) will head to Fort Worth, Texas, to face the Oklahoma Sooners in the Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Dec. 27. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. eastern.
The Midshipmen have played in the Armed Forces Bowl twice. In 2013, Navy beat Middle Tennessee, 24-6. In 2016, the Midshipmen lost to Louisiana Tech, 48-45.
Earlier Sunday the AP Top 25 and the College Football Playoff Top 25 were released and the Midshipmen were not ranked in either going into Saturday’s rivalry gam with Army West Point.
The Sooners are coming off their first season in the SEC after spending most their history in the Big 12 and, before that, the Big Eight.
Navy will play Army West Point on Saturday in their annual rivalry game before they head to Fort Worth. The result of that game will have no impact on the Midshipmen’s bowl assignment.
Navy finished in a tie for third in the American Athletic Conference, which should have given them access to one of the AAC’s top four bowl tie-ins.
Those included the Armed Forces Bowl, along with the Military Bowl, which is hosted by the Naval Academy; the Fenway Bowl in Boston; and the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La.
Army will play in the Independence Bowl against Marshall.
Navy hasn’t played in a bowl game since 2019 when it played in the Liberty Bowl. The Midshipmen have played in the Military Bowl before, making appearances in 2015 and 2017 and winning both times.
The Midshipmen hope this is a return to consistent bowl appearances under second-year coach Brian Newberry. Starting in 2003 under then-coach Paul Johnson, Navy made 15 bowl appearances in 17 seasons.
The American Athletic Conference’s other bowl tie-ins are part of a pool of games the league can send its remaining bowl-eligible teams to.
That list includes the Birmingham Bowl in Birmingham, Ala.; the Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas; the Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla.; the Boca Raton Bowl in Boca Raton, Fla.; the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Fla.; the First Responder Bowl in Dallas, Texas; the Myrtle Beach Bowl in Myrtle Beach, Fla.; and the New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque, N.M.