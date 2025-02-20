Navy Midshipmen Football Superstar Sneaks Into Day 3 of Recent NFL Mock Draft
The Navy Midshipmen put together one of their best college football seasons in program history in 2024.
They won 10 games, reaching double-digit victories for only the sixth time ever. A victory over their rivals, the Army West Point Black Knights in the annual Army-Navy Game resulted in them taking home the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy as well.
To cap off their campaign, the Midshipmen defeated the Oklahoma Sooners in what was regarded as one of the best games in college football last season.
Replicating that level of success on the field will not be easy, but Brian Newberry is certainly building a lot of positive momentum.
Expectations are on the rise as there are some projections that have Navy included in the top 25 heading into next season.
A major reason for that is they have star quarterback Blake Horvath returning to run the offense again. Their second and third-leading rushers, fullback Alex Tecza and slotback Eli Heidenreich, are both coming back as well, which should result in another potent offense.
Where Newberry and his staff are going to have to get to work is on the defensive side of the ball.
The Midshipmen were solid on defense in 2024, giving up only 22.2 points per game which was good for No. 34 in the nation.
But, they are losing some talent, including their star safety, Rayuan Lane III.
He has been a leader on the defense throughout his four years with Navy and is now ready to move on to the next stage of his football career.
Lane will be hoping to make it in the NFL, and Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network believes it will happen with the San Francisco 49ers.
In the seventh round, with the No. 228 overall pick, the writer has Lane being selected by the NFC West powerhouse to help bolster their depth in the secondary in his latest mock draft.
Lane is going to have a chance to improve his stock in a few weeks since he was invited to take part in the NFL combine that will take place in Indianapolis later in February.
He ended his career with the Midshipmen as quite the playmaker, recording seven interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. In 2023, he led the AAC with four and 122 yards on those interceptions.
In 49 games, he totaled 244 tackles, with nine tackles for loss.
Lane had 21 passes defended, three fumble recoveries and eight forced fumbles as a hard hitting safety.