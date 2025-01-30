Navy Midshipmen Head Coach Receives Glowing Review for Team's Performance
Taking over for a legendary head coach is never an easy task, but it is what Brian Newberry had to do with the Navy Midshipmen when he was named head coach ahead of the 2023 season.
He replaced Ken Niumatalolo, who had held the position for 16 years before being relieved of his duties. For the last four of those years, it was Newberry who served as defensive coordinator before being promoted to the head coaching job.
His first season at the helm was a bit rocky as the team went 5-7. They struggled on the road, going 1-3 away from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
The real blemishes on their record were losses to both the Air Force Falcons and Army West Point Black Knights, getting shutout for the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy as the team’s only non-conference win came against the Wagner Seahawks, a non-major football team.
Heading into Year 2 as head coach, expectations weren’t very high for the Midshipmen, but they quickly proved to be a team opponents should not overlook.
They won their first six games, earning a spot in the top 25 for the first time since the 2019 campaign, which was the only one out of the previous six years the Midshipmen finished with a record above the .500 mark.
Losses in three out of their next four games against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Rice Owls and Tulane Green Wave took them out of the College Football Playoff race, as their star quarterback, Blake Horvath, battled injury.
Despite those difficult outcomes, they didn’t let it derail their season.
Newberry was able to rally his troops and Navy finished the campaign on a three-game winning streak.
That includes a victory over the Black Knights, claiming the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy convincingly with a 31-13 victory.
A memorable win over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl put the perfect bow on one of the most successful seasons in program history.
It was only the sixth time a Midshipmen team has won double-digit games in a year and the first time since 2019.
That performance has led to Newberry receiving a stellar assessment from Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports, who handed out grades for the performance of all second-year head coaches in college football.
The Navy leader received one of only three “A” grades given out by the analyst.
The others were Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devils and Barry Odom of the UNLV Rebels.
More success could be on the horizon with Horvath coming back for the 2025 campaign.
Expectations are on the rise, as the Midshipmen have been among several early top 25 rankings.