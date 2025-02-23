Navy Midshipmen Lacrosse Suffers First Loss on Trip to Penn State
The Navy Midshipmen faced a stiff test against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday and fell, 13-7, in men’s lacrosse action on Saturday in State College, Penn.
The contest was another chance for Navy (3-1) to pit itself against a ranked team, as the Nittany Lions (3-1) were No. 10 going into the contest. Last weekend, the Midshipmen took on nationally ranked Towson and won, 14-10. That game was in Annapolis.
Navy didn’t fare as well this time around, even as the Midshipmen and the Nittany Lions were tied at 3-3 after the first period. From there, however, Penn State outscored Navy in each of the next three periods, including shutting out the Midshipmen in the fourth quarter.
The Nittany Lions were on the offensive all afternoon, as they took 53 shots, with 32 of them on goal. Navy took 27 shots, but only 13 were on goal.
Midfielder Evan Conway had the best day on offense for Navy, as he finished with three goals on three shots. Four other Midshipmen scored one goal each — Jack Ponzio, Roman LaRocco, Jack Flaherty and Jack Nichtern. William Goers and Mac Haley were the only Navy players with an assist.
Goens had a relatively tepid game after he scored six points — four goals and two assists — in the win over Towson. For that performance, he was named Patriot League rookie of the week.
Jack Aimone led Penn State with three goals on eight shots. Four other Nittany Lions had two goals — Kyle Lehman, Matt Traynor, Luke Walstrum and Liam Matthews.
Dan Daly absorbed the rough game in goal for Navy, as he saved 19 shots but allowed 13 goals, five of which were on the power play. Penn State’s Jack Fracyon had a much easier day, as he only faced 13 shots and made six saves.
Zach Hayashi, the 2024 Patriot League rookie of the year won eight faceoffs as he got closer to moving into the Top 5 in program history. He now needs 13 wins to make that move.
This was Navy’s first game at Penn State in more than 20 years. The last meeting was in 2003 when the two schools were in the ECAC Lacrosse League. The two schools rebooted their series last season, as Penn State defeated Navy, 13-3, in Annapolis.
While the two teams met for the 40th time overall, this will be just the 9th time they have played in State College.
When the two teams face each other, it’s a battle of the fifth and sixth-oldest varsity programs in the country, respectively.