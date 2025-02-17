Navy Midshipmen Lacrosse Teams Sweep Weekend Non-Conference Matches
The Navy Midshipmen men’s and women’s lacrosse teams executed a sweep during their matches this weekend.
The men faced nationally ranked Towson and defeated the Tigers, 14-10, to improve to 3-0 this season.
The women beat Villanova, 17-16, to move to 2-0 on the season and likely hang on to their national rankings in all three polls.
Towson took a nearly 3-0 lead on Navy in the men’s game, with the Midshipmen rallying back to tie the game at 3-3. The first quarter ended with the Midshipmen holding a 6-4 lead and continuing a 5-0 run into the second quarter, as they took an 8-4 lead.
The Tigers cut the lead to one point, but Navy answered with two more goals to take a 10-7 lead into halftime.
In the second half, Navy scored three of the half’s first four goals to take a commanding 13-8 lead, which it never surrendered.
William Goers has six points — four goals and two assists — to lead the Midshipmen. Carter Ash and Jack Flaherty had two goals, while Henry Tolker, Marsh, Jack Ponzio, Roman LaRocco, Jack Nichtern and Sean Gallagher each had one goal.
The women’s lacrosse team played on Saturday and played Villanova on a field made muddy by a wintry mix, where the Midshipmen claimed a one-goal victory.
Navy got the job done by scoring on more than half of its shots and led by Tori DiCarlo, who finished with six points on five goals and an assist. In doing so, she reached the 100-goal plateau for her Midshipmen career.
Alyssa Chung, Lola Leone, and Ava Yovino added two goals apiece, while Emma Kennedy, Taylor Miles, and Mikayla Williams and one goal each. Felicia Giglio saved five shots in goal, with two ground balls and a turnover.
Senior Emily Messinese recorded the 26th hat trick of her career as she finished the game with three goals and two assists for a total of five points.
The game was close throughout, as it was tied 4-4 after the first quarter and Navy had an 11-9 lead entering halftime.
DiCarlo was key down the stretch. Her goal late in the third quarter helped give the Midshipmen a two-goal lead going into the final quarter. She answered a Villanova goal with one of her own early in the fourth to push the lead back to two points. Later, after the Wildcats cut the lead to once again, DiCarlo set up Leone for another two-goal lead.
The women will be at Richmond on Wednesday, which will be a battle of ranked teams. The contest starts at 2 p.m. eastern. The men are not back in action until Saturday when they play at Penn State at 1 p.m.