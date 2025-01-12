Navy Midshipmen Lose Heartbreaker to Loyola in Patriot League Showdown
The Navy Midshipmen are now in the midst of a two-game losing streak after the fell to Loyola (MD), 75-74, on Saturday in Baltimore.
It was a close one down the stretch between Navy (5-12, 2-2 Patriot League) and Loyola (7-8, 2-2 Patriot League) and it came down to the final seconds. That is of no surprise to anyone that follows the series. Saturday was the eighth straight time in which the game was determined by single digits.
The Midshipmen regained the lead with 12 seconds left in the contest on two free throws by Austin Benigni. With the Midshipmen up 74-73, they needed one more defensive stop to walk away with the win.
Loyola’s Braeden Speed had other ideas.
On the other end, Loyola first tried to run a play through Milos Ilic, who missed a layup. But Speed grabbed the miss and went back up for a short jumper to put the Greyhounds up for good.
With only three seconds left, the Midshipmen were unable to get away a shot that, if made, would have won the game.
The contest was a nail-biter in the second half. But, in the first 20 minutes, Navy had a little more control. For significant portions of the first half, Navy had a double-digit lead. But an 11-0 Greyhound run in the final 3:23 nearly erased the Midshipmen’s 12-point lead, as Navy took a slim 35-34 edge into the locker room.
Jacob Theodosiou made a pair of 3-pointers, while Jordan Steimke made another, to fuel the run.
Bengini was one of four Midshipmen in double figures with 18 points. He made both of his 3-point attempts and had four assists.
Aidan Kehoe fashioned a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, including six on the offensive end. Jinwoo Kim scored 12 points while Donovan Draper added 11 points.
Theodosiou led all scorers with 27 points, including six 3-pointers, along with four rebounds and three assists. Ilic added 18 points, with eight rebounds, including five offensive, and two steals. But he failed to add to his Patriot League-leading double-double count (six) and Kehoe tied him with his sixth of the season.
With the loss, Navy still has a significant edge over Loyola in the all-time series, 37-13. Since Loyola joined the Patriot League Navy has a 16-8 lead. The Midshipmen fell to 12-8 in games played in Baltimore and to 6-6 in Patriot League games.
Navy is at home against Colgate on Wednesday at 7 p.m. eastern and then travels to Bucknell next Saturday at 4 p.m. eastern.