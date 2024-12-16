Navy Midshipmen Lose to Virginia Tech, Drop Fourth Straight Game
The Navy Midshipmen men's basketball team lost their fourth straight game on Sunday, as they fell to the Virginia Tech Hokies, 80-72 in Blacksburg, Va.
All four of Navy’s (3-8) losses in the streak have been close. In fact, Virginia Tech’s (5-6) eight-point margin of victory was the largest spread in those four games.
Navy had a double-digit lead in the first half but Virginia Tech rallied to overtake the Midshipmen and build a nine-point lead in the second half.
The Midshipmen, led by Austin Benigni, made it close down the stretch. His layup ended a 5:15 scoring drought with 6:40 left to play and sparked Navy to close the lead to four points, 70-66, with 4:31 left.
But the Hokies’ Ben Burnham was a constant source of irritation for the Midshipmen, as he finished with 17 points and key baskets down the stretch. One was a 3-pointer right after Navy trimmed the lead to four, as he pushed Virginia Tech’s lead back out to seven points.
For the rest of the game that’s how it went. Navy found a way to trim a couple of points off the lead and Virginia Tech answered. Eventually, the Midshipmen had to start fouling to save time and the Hokies did their job at the free-throw line. Virginia Tech shot 88.9% from the line but was bettered by Navy’s 93.8%.
That small difference ended up not mattering because the Hokies were incredible from the 3-point line as they shot 55.6% from distance. Navy shot 33.3% from there but 47.1% for the game. Virginia Tech shot 52.9% for the contest.
Four Midshipmen were in double figures by game’s end, led by Jordan Pennick’s 14 points. Lysander Rehnstrom also had 14 points. Benigni had 13 points and Jinwoo Kim had 12 points. Donovan Draper led Navy with nine rebounds, as Navy outrebounded Virginia Tech, 30-20, in part because the Hokies shot so well.
Four other Hokies joined Burnham in double figures. Mylyjael Poteat had 12 points, while Jaden Schutt, Rodney Brown Jr. and Ben Hammond each had 11 points. Brown dropped in three 3-pointers.
Patriot League play is growing near for the Midshipmen, who need some momentum going into their league opener. Navy gets two more shots to build some, both of which are road games.
First, Navy will go to Coppin State on Dec. 21 and then William & Mary on Dec. 29.
Navy then opens up Patriot League action on Jan 2 at home against American.