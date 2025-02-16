Navy Midshipmen Make Statement With Season Sweep Against Army
Navy was able to stop their three-game losing streak prior to the weekend.
It was a good sign.
They have been a streaky team all season, dropping three in a row in the early part of the calendar before winning two straight, then dropping six consecutive before another two wins in a row. That was followed by four losses in a row, then three consecutive wins before they dropped three straight prior to their win against Lehigh on Feb. 12.
So when the Midshipmen rolled into their rivalry matchup against Army on Saturday, getting a win under their belt before tipoff might have been the precursor to what was to come.
And that's exactly what happened.
Navy swept the season series against Army, beating the streaking Black Knights team 62-54 in a game where they trailed at halftime.
It's a statement win for the Midshipmen.
Coming into this contest, Army sat in solo second place in the Patriot League standings, and with a matchup against the conference-leading American University Eagles on deck, there was a chance for the Black Knights to put themselves in solid position when it comes to the battle for a regular season title.
However, just like in their game on Jan. 26, it was Navy who came out on top.
In the first contest, the Midshipmen went on the road and stunned the Black Knights, snapping their rivals' five-game winning streak by holding them to just 31.1% from the field and 23.3% from deep. That resulted in just 53 points being scored by Army.
On the year, Army is averaging 75.1 points per game with 45.3% shooting from the field and 33.2% from beyond the arc.
Navy has completely taken them out of their rhythm in the two matchups, holding the Black Knights to just 53.5 points per game with 34.2% shooting from the field and 25.4% from 3-point range.
It's been impressive.
The Midshipmen don't appear to be in the race for a Patriot League title at this point in time because their streakiness has them sitting with a 7-7 record in conference play which puts them tied for fifth place at the time of writing.
But, they have played their best when it matters most, sweeping the series against Army by completely dominating their archrivals each time the two sides have met.