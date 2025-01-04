Navy Midshipmen Men’s Lacrosse Lands Three National Television Games
The Navy Midshipmen men’s lacrosse team released its 2025 schedule earlier this week and it include three nationally-televised games on the CBS Sports Network.
The Midshipmen will play eight games at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, including one against its arch-rival, Army West Point.
Three Midshipmen games will be on CBSSN, starting with their March 7 showdown with Lehigh at home at 5 p.m.
After that, the network will broadcast the annual showdown with Army West Point on April 12 at 12:30 p.m.
The final TV game for Navy is the following weekend at Loyola (MD) on April 18.
No Patriot League team has more televised lacrosse games than the Midshipmen.
The Midshipmen’s season opener with High Point on Feb. 1 will be the earliest opener in program history, and it will be their first season opener on the road since 2018. High Point has won their last two meetings.
After the road trip, Navy will play six of its next seven games at home, a stretch that will include the Midshipmen’s first meeting with Penn State in 20 years, its Patriot League opener with Boston U. on March 1, followed Lehigh on March 8. The Mountain Hawks won last year’s Patriot League tournament title.
When Army plays Navy this season, it will be the 105th game between the two programs, and the Midshipmen have a 63-38-3 series lead. Navy is 6-5 in the last 11 meetings and is 31-19-1 at home.
Navy will play four scrimmages before starting the regular season, all at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
The Midshipmen will host Georgetown and VMI on Jan. 18, followed by Virginia and Marquette on Jan. 25. Georgetown was an NCAA quarterfinalist last year, while Virginia went to the NCAA Final Four.
Navy Men’s Lacrosse 2025 Schedule
(all times eastern; home games in bold; all home games at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.; *-denotes Patriot League games)
Feb. 1 at High Point, noon
Feb. 8 vs. Iona, noon
Feb 16 vs. Towson, noon
Feb. 22 at Penn State, 1 p.m.
March 1 vs. Boston U*, noon
March 7 vs. Lehigh*, 5 p.m.
March 15 vs. Johns Hopkins, 7 p.m.
March 18 vs. Le Moyne, 6 p.m.
March 22 at Holy Cross*, noon
March 29 at Colgate*, 2 p.m.
March 29 at Boston U.*, noon
April 4 vs. Lafayette*, 7 p.m.
April 12 vs. Army West Point*, 12:30 p.m.
April 18 at Loyola (MD)*, 7 p.m.
April 25 at Bucknell*, 7 p.m.
April 24 at American*, 1 p.m., ESPN+
April 29-May 4 Patriot League Tournament
May 10-26 NCAA Tournament