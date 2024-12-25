Navy Midshipmen, Oklahoma Sooners Defensive Stars to Watch in Armed Forces Bowl
Friday's Armed Forces Bowl will most assuredly be a different kind of defensive game for both the Navy Midshipmen and the Oklahoma Sooners.
Kickoff is set for noon eastern at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
Navy (9-3) enters the game with a stout defense that returns All-American Athletic Conference selections like nose guard Landon Robinson, linebacker Colin Ramos and safety Rayuan Lane III, the last of which is on his way to the Senior Bowl next month. Defensive end Justin Reed and cornerback Dashaun Peele were second-team selections. That consistency is important when playing a team like Oklahoma.
The Sooners (6-6) can’t say the same thing. While the Oklahoma rush defense is ranked 12th in the country, giving up just 105.8 yards per game, some of the defenders that made that happen may not play. Some are in the transfer portal.
Two other key defenders who are expected to go to the NFL — linebacker Danny Stutsman and defensive back Billy Bowman Jr., aren’t on the depth chart and may not play.
Here are three defensive players to watch for each team going into Saturday’s contest.
Navy Midshipmen
CB Dashaun Peele
If Peele picks off a pass, the opponent better have a player that can track him down. He’s the first player in Navy history to return two interceptions for a touchdown in the same game. He is also tied for third in the country and leads Navy with five interceptions. Peele was a College Football Network honorable mention all-American.
LB Colin Ramos
This will be Ramos’ swan song, as he's a senior. But he's had a tremendous final year of his career. He enters this game with 117 total tackles, three sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble. He's been a consistent force for the Navy defense all season and he would love nothing more than to go out a winner against Oklahoma.
S Rayuan Lane III
Lane has now started 42 straight games for Navy and the Senior Bowl nod is only his latest accomplishment this season. Among those accomplishments was first-team All-America midseason selection by the Sporting News, semifinalist selection for the Jim Thorpe Award and selection as College Football Network’s national special teams player of the year. Chances are he’ll be a factor in this game.
Oklahoma Sooners
FS Robert Spears-Jennings
If Stutsman doesn’t play, then Spears-Jennings is the leading tackler for OU entering the game. The junior has had a great season for OU, as he has 63 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, an interception, a pass breakup and four forced fumbles. Yes, if the Sooners want to turnover, he'll be the one Oklahoma turns to.
DE R Mason Thomas
Not everyone with a great season is leaving for the transfer portal. Take Thomas, who enters this game as Oklahoma's top pass rusher with nine sacks. He has just 22 tackles, but 11.5 of them have been for loss. He also has a team-leading 11 quarterback hurries. Navy does have an effective passing game, and when the Midshipmen throw, he’ll be the one chasing around Navy’s Blake Horvath.
LB Kip Lewis
Without Bowman, Lewis leads the Sooners with two interceptions. He'll also serve as a productive tackler in the absence of Stutsman. He's third on the team with 57 tackles, along with four tackles for loss. He also broken up a pass and hurried the passer once. The redshirt sophomore looks like a budding star in Oklahoma's defense for next season.