Navy Midshipmen Releases Baseball Schedule for Upcoming Season

The Navy Midshipmen have set up their series with both Air Force and Army West Point as they prepare for next season.  

Matt Postins

Nov 28, 2020; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; A general view of the Navy Midshipmen logo on a water tower near the stadium is seen before the game between the Navy Midshipmen and the Memphis Tigers at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Nov 28, 2020; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; A general view of the Navy Midshipmen logo on a water tower near the stadium is seen before the game between the Navy Midshipmen and the Memphis Tigers at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. / Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images

The Navy Midshipmen will open the season at Richmond and play a home game with Coppin State before they start facing their service academy rivals as part of their 2025 baseball schedule, released earlier this week.

After four games in five days, the Midshipmen play their first set of games against a service academy when they travel to Kinston, N.C., to play a three-game series against Air Force in the Freedom Classic from Feb. 21-23.

The series will be played at historic Grainger Stadium in Kinston, N.C., for the 13th time in 15 years.

Navy opens Patriot League play on March 15-16 against Army. The two-day, three-game Star Series will mark the first time since 2013 that the Mids and Black Knights open their league schedules against each other. They’ll play at West Point on March 29 in a doubleheader.

The Patriot League Championships will be held May 10-19. The tournament semifinal series will be held May 10-11, with the two best of three series hosted by the higher seeds. The highest remaining seed will host the Patriot League Championship Series May 17-19.

2025 Navy Midshipmen Baseball Schedule

(all times eastern; home games in bold)

Feb. 14 at Richmond

Feb. 15 at Richmond

Feb. 16 at Richmond

Feb. 18 vs. Coppin State

Feb. 21 vs. Air Force@

Feb. 22 vs. Air Force@

Feb. 23 vs. Air Force@

Feb. 25 vs. Manhattan

Feb. 28 vs. Sacred Heart

March 1 vs. Sacred Heart

March 2 vs. Sacred Heart

March 5 vs. George Washington

March 7 vs. UMass

March 8 vs. UMass

March 9 vs. UMass

March 12 vs. at Fordham

March 15 vs. Army (DH)

March 16 vs. Army

March 21 vs. Bucknell

March 22 vs. Bucknell (DH)

March 23 vs. Bucknell

March 25 vs. Coppin State

March 26 vs. Maryland Eastern Shore

March 29 at Army (DH)

March 30 at Holy Cross (DH)

April 2 vs. Maryland Eastern Shore

April 5 vs. Lafayette (DH)

April 6 vs. Lehigh (DH)

April 9 vs. Mount St. Mary’s

April 12 at Lafayette (DH)

April 13 at Lafayette

April 16 at Bucknell

April 19 vs. Holy Cross (DH)

April 20 vs. Holy Cross

April 22 vs. William & Mary

April 25 at Lehigh

April 26 at Lehigh

April 27 at Lehigh

April 30 at Virginia

May 3 vs. Binghamton

May 4 vs. Binghamton (DH)

May 10-11 Patriot League semifinals, TBA

May 17-19 Patriot League championship series, TBA

@-at Kinston, N.C.

Published
