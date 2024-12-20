Navy Midshipmen Releases Baseball Schedule for Upcoming Season
The Navy Midshipmen will open the season at Richmond and play a home game with Coppin State before they start facing their service academy rivals as part of their 2025 baseball schedule, released earlier this week.
After four games in five days, the Midshipmen play their first set of games against a service academy when they travel to Kinston, N.C., to play a three-game series against Air Force in the Freedom Classic from Feb. 21-23.
The series will be played at historic Grainger Stadium in Kinston, N.C., for the 13th time in 15 years.
Navy opens Patriot League play on March 15-16 against Army. The two-day, three-game Star Series will mark the first time since 2013 that the Mids and Black Knights open their league schedules against each other. They’ll play at West Point on March 29 in a doubleheader.
The Patriot League Championships will be held May 10-19. The tournament semifinal series will be held May 10-11, with the two best of three series hosted by the higher seeds. The highest remaining seed will host the Patriot League Championship Series May 17-19.
2025 Navy Midshipmen Baseball Schedule
(all times eastern; home games in bold)
Feb. 14 at Richmond
Feb. 15 at Richmond
Feb. 16 at Richmond
Feb. 18 vs. Coppin State
Feb. 21 vs. Air Force@
Feb. 22 vs. Air Force@
Feb. 23 vs. Air Force@
Feb. 25 vs. Manhattan
Feb. 28 vs. Sacred Heart
March 1 vs. Sacred Heart
March 2 vs. Sacred Heart
March 5 vs. George Washington
March 7 vs. UMass
March 8 vs. UMass
March 9 vs. UMass
March 12 vs. at Fordham
March 15 vs. Army (DH)
March 16 vs. Army
March 21 vs. Bucknell
March 22 vs. Bucknell (DH)
March 23 vs. Bucknell
March 25 vs. Coppin State
March 26 vs. Maryland Eastern Shore
March 29 at Army (DH)
March 30 at Holy Cross (DH)
April 2 vs. Maryland Eastern Shore
April 5 vs. Lafayette (DH)
April 6 vs. Lehigh (DH)
April 9 vs. Mount St. Mary’s
April 12 at Lafayette (DH)
April 13 at Lafayette
April 16 at Bucknell
April 19 vs. Holy Cross (DH)
April 20 vs. Holy Cross
April 22 vs. William & Mary
April 25 at Lehigh
April 26 at Lehigh
April 27 at Lehigh
April 30 at Virginia
May 3 vs. Binghamton
May 4 vs. Binghamton (DH)
May 10-11 Patriot League semifinals, TBA
May 17-19 Patriot League championship series, TBA
@-at Kinston, N.C.