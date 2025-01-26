Navy Midshipmen Shocks Army West Point Black Knights with Dominant Upset
The Navy Midshipmen and the Army West Point Black Knights men's basketball teams faced off on Sunday afternoon and the Midshipmen came away with a 66-53 upset.
The Midshipmen have had a season to forget so far, but their start to conference play hasn't been as bad as it could have been. They are now 7-14 on the year overall, but 4-4 in Patriot League play.
It is their second win in a row and it took another well-rounded performance to get it done. Before this short winning streak, they had fallen on a four-game conference losing streak, so they will be happy to notch another victory.
If they can continue to string together wins, they could make a surprising push in the Patriot League, given how poor they performed out of conference.
As for the Black Knights, they drop to 11-9 on the year and 5-3 in the conference. This loss breaks a five-game win streak. Army lost the first two games of the Patriot League season, but had not dropped another one since.
The Black Knights carried plenty of momentum into the game, but Navy stepped up to the plate to pull off the upset.
It was neck-and-neck for most of the day, but the Midshipmen had pulled away in the last 10 minutes.
The biggest advantage that Navy created came on the boards. They won that battle 57-35, completely controlling the paint.
Aidan Kehoe was the big difference maker for the Midshipmen in that regard. The 6-foot-10, 246-pound center is a matchup nightmare in that league. He hauled in a career-high 20 rebounds by himself.
Kehoe was also efficient at the rim with 13 points on 60% shooting.
Neither team shot well, though, as both were under 40% on the day.
With Kehoe grabbing the boards, it was Navy sophomore Jordan Pennick that led the team in scoring. The 5-foot-11 guard had 20 points, with most of them coming from beyond the arc. He shot 5-of-12 from deep.
No one for Army really had a day to write home about, but sophomore forward Josh Scovens led the team with 12 points and six rebounds.
Navy will stay on the road for their next matchup, taking on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Wednesday, Jan 29.
The Black Knights will play the Colgate Raiders at home on Wednesday.