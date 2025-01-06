Navy Midshipmen Star Linebacker Accepts Invitation to Tropical Bowl All-Star Game
The 2024 college football season was one of the most successful in Navy Midshipmen program history.
They went 10-3, reaching double-digit wins for the first time since 2019 and for only the sixth time ever.
The Commander-in-Chief’s trophy was earned with their victory over the Army West Point Black Knights in the regular season finale and earlier demolishing of the Air Force Falcons, 34-7.
The campaign was capped off with an upset win over the SEC’s Oklahoma Sooners in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl as Brian Newberry has the football team back on track after four consecutive losing years.
There were a lot of contributors to the team’s success this season, with one of their standouts on the defensive end being linebacker Colin Ramos.
A senior, he led the American Athletic Conference with 71 assisted tackles, totaling 129 in 13 games. That was a career-high for a single campaign, as he also tied a career-high with nine tackles for loss.
He rounded out his stat line with three sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble as a leader on that side of the ball for Navy.
His 9.9 tackles per game placed him 10th in the country, and the 20 he recorded against the Memphis Tigers was tied for the second-most by a player in a game in 2024.
That production was enough for Ramos to be named an Honorable Mention All-American by Phil Steele.
While his Midshipmen career came to an end with the victory over the Sooners, he will be representing the program in one more college football contest; the Tropical Bowl All-Star Game.
The standout linebacker has accepted an invitation to the game, which will be the ninth edition.
It will feature FBS All-Americans who are seniors. It will be played in Daytona Beach, Florida later in the month.
Ramos finishes his career at Navy leading the team in tackles in back-to-back campaigns. He had 327 in his career and 28 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one interception, six passes defended, two fumble recoveries and six forced fumbles.