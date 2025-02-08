Navy Midshipmen Star One of Few Service Academy Super Bowl Winners
For many outsiders, Roger Staubach is the Navy Midshipmen’s most recognizable Super Bowl champion.
The former Heisman Trophy winner led the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl titles, both in New Orleans, where this year’s game will be held on Sunday.
But he isn’t the only Midshipmen who starred at Navy, did his service and then succeeded in the NFL.
Phil McConkey, who was a receiver and return specialist for Navy in the 1970s, eventually won a ring with the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXI.
He played four years at Navy, from 1975-78, and finished with 56 receptions for 1,028 yards, along with 1,039 special teams return yards and 13 total touchdowns — 10 receiving, two rushing and one on a punt return.
While there, he helped Navy go 9-3 in 1978 and beat a Jim McMahon-led BYU in the Holiday Bowl, where McConkey was named the MVP.
From there, McConkey did his military service, serving five years in the Navy as a helicopter pilot. After his discharged, he had the itch to play football again.
His entrance to the NFL came through Navy assistant coach Steve Belichick, whose son, Bill, was the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants. On dad’s recommendation, the Giants brought McConkey to training camp in 1984. It didn’t hurt that McConkey ran a 4.4 40-yard dash in tryouts. At the time, he was 27 years old.
He made the team and became the first Navy player to make an NFL team after doing his military service since Staubach.
McConkey became a special teams ace for the Giants and ended up playing six seasons in the league. But Giants fans remember him best for what he did in Super Bowl XXI against the Denver Broncos.
He helped set up several Giants scores. A 25-yard punt return set up a field goal. A 44-yard reception on a flea-flicker set up a touchdown. He caught a six-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter after it was tipped off the hands of tight end Mark Bavaro.
He was never a star, but he was a versatile player who went on to play for three other NFL teams before his career ended. He caught 67 passes for 1,113 yards and two touchdowns, returned 228 punts for 1,832 yards and returned 69 kickoffs for 1,324 yards.
McConkey remains a significant piece of Giants, Midshipmen and Super Bowl history, more than 30 years later.