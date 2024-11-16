Navy Midshipmen Star Quarterback Leaves Tulane Game Early With Injury
The Navy Midshipmen had an unfortunate injury update early into the matchup against the Tulane Green Wave that could have massive implications on the game.
Star Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath got up slowly after taking a hit in the first quarter and left the game soon after, heading into the blue tent. He has been questionable in the lead up due to other injuries, so it signaled potential bad news for the Midshipmen.
Horvath was dealing with back spasms, per the broadcast. Along with the handful of nagging injuries, he didn't immediately return to the game. The training staff had him try to loosen up the back while riding a stationary bike.
This is a huge matchup with both American Athletic Conference and College Football playoff implications.
The Midshipmen must win the game in order to stay alive in either conversation. Tulane would clinch a berth in the AAC conference championship game with a victory and would do the same for the Army Black Knights, which are idle this weekend.
Horvath's injury had immediate implications on the game as Braxton Woodson, a sophomore, came into the game to take over at quarterback and immediately threw an interception.
That pick quickly turned into a Green Wave touchdown as quarterback Darian Mensah ran in the touchdown to open the game's scoring.
If Horvath doesn't return, the Midshipmen will have to make major changes to the game plan. Woodson is not nearly as proven of a passer as his veteran counterpoint.
The sophomore is 20-of-47 through the air for his young career with 228 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions entering the game.
Horvath, who tried throwing passes on the sideline in the second quarter, has put up great numbers in the offense. He leads the Midshipmen with 870 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns.
But it's his passing that has given Navy a bit of a wrinkle this year. He's completed just 60% of his passes, but he's thrown 117 times and has 1,154 yards passing. He's thrown 11 touchdowns but he's also thrown four interceptions.