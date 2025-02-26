Navy Midshipmen Stars Claim Patriot League Baseball Weekly Awards
The Navy Midshipmen have won just two of their first seven baseball games, but two of their players were singled out for Patriot League weekly baseball honors recently.
Tyler Grenn was named the pitcher of the week while Ty DePerno was named the rookie of the week.
Grenn, a junior from Sherman Oaks, Calif., took the ball against the Air Force Falcons last weekend and claimed a victory in the Midshipmen’s 7-2 win. He threw six innings, giving up one run on three hits. The right-handed also struck out five hitters and walked two as the Midshipmen won their only game of the three-game set with their service academy rivals.
But he’s been solid in the early stages of the season. In 11.1 innings, he has allowed five hits, two earned runs, two walks and struck out nine as he carries a 1.59 ERA into Navy’s next set of games. Batters are hitting just .132 against him.
DePerno, a freshman from Santa Clarita, Calif., is a catcher and a right-handed pitcher and he earned the award for his play at the plate last week.
He played in two of the three games against Air Force, and he caught Grenn’s gem. In his two games he batted .375 with a run and an RBI. In Grenn’s victory, he made his second collegiate start and went 2-for-5 with a run. He drove in his RBI on a single in the series finale.
Among regulars, DePerno leads the team with a .333 batting average this season. He has two runs, one home run and three RBI as he is slugging .533.
Navy is coming off a 7-4 win over the Manhattan Jaspers, just its second victory of the season. Brock Murtha and DePerno had the big games for the Midshipmen. Murtha went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while DePerno was 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored. He hit his first career home run in the contest.
Murtha also stole his fourth base of the season.
Kody Clancy started the game, going three innings, giving up one run and one hit while walking three and striking out four. He took a no-decision. Reliever Jackson Beattie (1-0) claimed the win with 3.1 innings of scoreless relief. Landon Kruer recorded his first save of the game in the final 1.1 innings, even though he allowed two runs.
Navy is preparing to host a three-game series with the Sacred Heart Pioneers starting on Friday.