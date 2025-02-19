Navy Midshipmen Stars Claims Several Patriot League Weekly Awards
Four Navy Midshipmen stars across four different sports claimed superlative awards from the Patriot League for their play last week.
In lacrosse, William Goers was named the rookie of the week. In women’s basketball, Julianna Almeida was named rookie of the week. In track and field, Murphy Smith was named the men’s track athlete of the week. In tennis, Emily Tannenbaum was named player of the week.
Goers, a freshman midfielder from Chester, Md., put together six points in the Midshipmen’s 14-10 win over ranked Towson. He is the second Navy freshman to win the honor, joining Jack Ponzio.
Goers has four goals and two assists in the contest, along with three ground balls. His six points were the most for a Navy freshman in 14 years and the most points for any Navy player in the last 12 months.
The Midshipmen (4-0) are getting ready to face Penn State on Saturday in State College, Penn.
Almeida, a freshman from North Arlington, N.J., won the award for the third time in the last four weeks.
She had a huge game in the Star Series contest against Army West Point, as she scored a career-high 25 points in a nationally televised game. She outscored the Black Knights, 15-14, in the first quarter. She made five 3-pointers in the game.
Last week, Almeida averaged 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists, while shooting 44.4 percent from the field.
Navy is preparing to host Colgate on Wednesday evening.
Smith posted a school record in the 5000 meters to earn his award as the indoor track and field season continued.
Smith and the Midshipmen were at Boston University’s David Hemery Valentine Invitational last weekend and he ran a 13:45.12. He broke his school record by 10 seconds. The Charlotte, N.C., senior’s time is the fastest in the Patriot League this season and ranks No. 80 in the NCAA.
The Midshipmen are hosing the Navy Select meet on Friday, which is the last meet prior to the Patriot League championships on March 1-2.
Tannenbaum, a Commack, N.Y., senior, won the award for the ninth time in her Navy career.
During a meet in Florida, she went a combined 4-0 in singles and doubles action, helping the Midshipmen defeat Tampa and Air Force.
Navy starts a homestand on Friday with a 1 p.m. match against Wake Forest before hosting Towson and George Mason on Saturday.