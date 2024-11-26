Navy Midshipmen Three Biggest Keys to Defeat East Carolina Pirates
The Navy Midshipmen will hope to turn around a disturbing trend as they prepare for their final conference game of the season against the East Carolina Pirates on Friday.
The contest is set for noon eastern at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, N.C., with the game set to be broadcast on ESPN.
The Midshipmen (7-3, 5-2 in American) had last week off, and that gave them time to reflect on losing three of their last four games. Before that, Navy was ranked in the AP Top 25 and won its first six games of the season.
Navy’s only victory since that 6-0 start came against USF. The Midshipmen are already eligible for a bowl game and they still have their annual rivalry showdown with Army West Point to look forward to in two weeks.
Meanwhile, East Carolina (7-4, 5-2) has been on a run since it made a coaching change, firing Mike Houston and elevating Blake Harrell. The Pirates have won all four games since he took over and now ECU has a decision to make — give Harrell the job or risk losing him during a coaching search.
So how does Navy win this game? Here are three keys to the contest.
Stick to the Run
Yes, Navy has struggled lately. But the Midshipmen must stick to their identity if they expect to win this game. That identity is keeping the football on the ground. Even with the bye week, Navy is No. 8 in the country in rushing offense with 243.2 yards per game, averages 5.37 yards per carry and has scored 29 rushing touchdowns.
The Pirates enter the game No. 82 in the country in rushing defense, giving up 156.5 yards per game with 17 touchdowns, but they are only allowing 3.78 yards per carry. If Navy hits its per-carry average, it could be a long day for East Carolina.
Slow Down Katin
The Pirates have used two quarterbacks this year, but in all likelihood Katin Houser will be the starter. The third-year collegiate is having his best season yet, as he's thrown for 1,640 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In last week's win over North Texas, he threw for nearly 300 yards along with two touchdowns and an interception.
It's worth digging up East Carolina’s film against Army West Point on Oct. 19. He threw for 282 yards and completed 63.2% of his passes. He also threw three touchdown passes along with an interception.
That game also happened to be ECU's last loss. Seeing him on film against a team that plays similar schemes to Navy could help the Midshipmen prepare.
Beware the Explosion
Based on East Carolina's last five games, the Pirates are going to score points in bunches whether they win or lose.
During this four-game winning streak, East Carolina is averaging 45.7 points per game. Throw in the 45-28 loss to Army and East Carolina is averaging 42.2 points per game.
East Carolina has a high-octane offense that can score points and is efficient in the red zone. For Navy, the challenge is clear. It must slow down ECU’s passing attack and goad them into a couple of turnovers, which would give Navy extra possessions and mor control of the game.