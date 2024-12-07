Navy Midshipmen Women’s Basketball Snaps Three-Game Losing Streak
The Navy Midshipmen women’s basketball team dominated Stetson from the start of a 66-49 victory on Saturday at Alumni Hall.
Navy (7-3) entered the game hoping to snap a three-game losing streak that started on its home floor in the Navy Classic over Thanksgiving weekend. The Midshipmen lost to both Toledo and George Mason.
They followed that up with an overtime loss to Dartmouth earlier this week, a game that was also at Alumni Hall.
Navy had the lead over Stetson (4-4) from the start, as the Midshipmen moved out to an 18-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 33-19 lead by halftime. That lead only grew as the Hatters never outscored the Midshipmen in any of the game’s four quarters. Stetson drew an 18-18 draw in the final quarter.
Navy only shot 38% for the game. Stetson shot 32%, but the Hatters were an awful 1-for-17 from the 3-point line and that derailed any hope they had of catching up.
Zanai Barnett-Gay scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds as one of three Navy players that finished in double figures. She helped the Midshipmen outrebound the Hatters, 52-35. That included a 20-10 edge on the offensive glass.
Kate Samson also scored 13 points and finished with a double-double as she grabbed 12 rebounds. Nia Henley came off the bench to score 10 points. Navy was able to play 13 on Saturday, and only two failed to score.
Tiasia McMillan led Stetson with 15 points while Quentarra Mitchell added 14 points. Jorah Eppley had nine points and scored the Hatters’ only 3-pointer for the game.
Saturday’s game was just the third time the Midshipmen and the Hatters had played, with the previous games taking place in 2000 and 2007. The 2000 matchup was in Deland, Fla., and saw Stetson win by five points. The rematch in 2007 was in Annapolis, which Navy won by five points.
It was just Navy’s ninth game against an ASUN opponent all-time.
In the loss to Dartmouth earlier in the week, Barnett-Gay continued her terrific start to the season with a 26-point effort against the Big Green, along with nine rebounds. Samson added a career high 16 rebounds and four blocks. Maren Louridas also had a career-high 11 rebounds.
The Midshipmen are off for the next 12 days before they host Delaware on Dec. 19. Then, Navy gets another long break before it starts Patriot League action at American on Jan. 2.