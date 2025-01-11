Navy Midshipmen Women Extend Incredible Patriot League Start with Victory
The Navy Midshipmen women’s basketball is staking its claim to being considered the best team in the Patriot League as they defeated Loyola (MD), 63-59, on Saturday at Alumni Hall.
The Midshipmen (12-3, 4-0 in Patriot had to rally in the fourth quarter, as they put together an incredible 13-0 run in the final 2:47 of the game to claim the victory.
Navy is off to its best start in Patriot League play since the 2013-14 season, as those Midshipmen opened the slate with nine straight wins.
Loyola (6-8, 0-4) had six turnovers in the final 3:22 as Navy ratcheted up the defensive pressure.
The Midshipmen were down by nine points, 59-50, as Toni Papahronis made a pair of free throws to cut the lead to six. With 2:09 remaining, Zanai Barnett-Gay drained a 3-pointer off of a Loyola turnover to cut the lead to four points.
Barnett-Gay made two free throws with 1:55 left to cut Loyola’s lead to 59-57, which was followed by two more free throws by Barnett-Gay to tie the game with 1:47 left.
Navy took the lead with 35 seconds remaining on Kyah Smith’s jumper off a turnover, and Smith followed that up with a pair of free throws off a turnover to ice the game.
The Midshipmen won the game even though they shot just 39% from the free-throw line, which was well behind Loyola’s 48%.
But Navy’s work on defense made up the gap. Loyola turned the ball over 25 times and the Midshipmen turned those mistakes into 21 points.
Barnett-Gay had another huge game for the Midshipmen, as she finished with 28 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, with seven rebounds, four assists and six steals. Smith added 10 points.
Loyola matched with three players in double figures — Amandi Amorich with 20 points, Koi Sims with 17 points and Laura Salmeron with 13 points. Sims had a double-double with 11 rebounds, but she also committed a team-high six turnovers.
Navy improved its record in the series, which dates back to 1979, to 27-15, and improved its record to 18-4 in games at Annapolis. Navy is 15-11 against Loyola as Patriot League members.
The Midshipmen swept the series in 2021, but the two teams have split the season series each of the last three seasons.
Navy will split next week between a road game at Colgate on Wednesday at 6 p.m. eastern and a home game against Bucknell next Saturday at 1 p.m. eastern.