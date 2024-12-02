Navy Midshipmen Women Lose to George Mason in Classic Finale
The Navy Midshipmen wrapped up the Navy Classic on Sunday with an 83-65 loss to George Mason on Sunday.
Navy (6-2) lost its first game of the season on Saturday when it fell to Toledo, 58-51. Those were the first two losses of the season for the Midshipmen.
The Midshipmen and the Patriots played to a near-draw in the first quarter, as George Mason held a slim 23-20 lead. But, in the second quarter the Patriots pulled ahead and took control of the game, as they outscored the Midshipmen, 26-17, to build a 49-37 halftime lead.
Navy never threatened George Mason, as the Patriots outscored the Midshipmen, 36-26 in the second half. For the game, the Patriots shot 40% to the Midshipmen’s 34%. George Mason also shot 43% from the 3-point line.
Navy shot 34% for the game, 29% from the 3-point line and committed 21 turnovers.
Zanai Barnett-Gay led the Midshipmen with 24 points. Kyah Smith added 16 points. Maren Louridas only scored six points but finished with a team-high 10 rebounds.
Kennedy Harris led George Mason with 25 points, including five 3-pointers.
Against Toledo, Navy struggled shooting the ball, as the Midshipmen finished the game 28% from the floor and 25% from the 3-point line. While Toledo wasn’t that much better at 35%, it was enough.
Navy also struggled inside, as the Rockets outrebounded the Midshipmen, 59-38. Navy offset it by forcing 22 Toledo turnovers to Navy’s 11.
The Midshipmen were behind from the outset, as the Rockets outscored them 13-2 in the first quarter. Navy did catch up, cutting the lead to as little as two points in the fourth quarter before Toledo pulled away.
Barnett-Gay had a team-high 18 points for Navy, while Mary Gibbons added 17 points. Barnett-Gay also had a team-high eight rebounds, four steals and two assists. Gibbons did all her damage off the bench, including a trio of 3-pointers. Smith added 12 points.
Sammi Mikonowicz had a huge game for Toledo, finishing with a double-double (27 points, 10 rebounds). She had an exceptional shooting game, as she went 10-of-12 from the floor and made a pair of 3-pointers. Hannah Noveroske added 10 points off the bench in just 15 minutes.
The Midshipmen have just three games remaining in December and all three are in Annapolis. Navy will host Dartmouth on Wednesday, followed by a Saturday showdown with Stetson. After 12 days off, the Middies will host Delaware on Dec. 19.
Then, Navy begins Patriot League action at American on Dec. 2.