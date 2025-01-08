Navy Midshipmen Women’s Lacrosse Seniors Listed Among Nation’s Top Players
The Navy Midshipmen women’s lacrosse team won’t open its regular season for another month when it hosts Saint Joseph’s at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
But, the honors are already starting to roll in for a pair of critical pieces of this year’s team.
Midshipmen seniors Emily Messinese and Tori DiCarlo were selected to the Inside Lacrosse’s Top 50 women’s players for 2025.
Plus, one of Navy’s top young players, Alyssa Chung, was named the No. 8 overall freshmen in the nation.
These honors allow Messinese and DiCarlo to build on their awards from a season ago. Both were named first-team All-Patriot League.
Messinese also claimed honorable mention all-American according to Inside Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse, while DiCarlo was the 2024 Patriot League women's lacrosse Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Messinese has had an exceptional career for the Midshipmen, as she has 152 points on 122 goals and 30 assists, while adding 138 draw controls, 55 ground balls, and 21 caused turnovers.
In her all-Patriot League season in 2024, she finished with a team-best 86 points on a team-high 68 goals and 18 assists with 64 draw controls, 20 ground balls, and six caused turnovers.
She scored at least one goal in all 19 games, with 17 multi-goal performances, including 16 hat tricks.
DiCarlo, meanwhile, enters her senior year with 113 career points, with 94 goals, 19 assists, 35 ground balls and 11 caused turnovers, along with three game-winning goals.
Last season, she finished with 72 points on 58 goals and 14 assists with 16 ground balls and eight caused turnovers.
At one point, she scored at least one goal in 17 straight games with 16 multiple goal performances (in 19 total games) with 14 hat tricks. That included multiple goals in all nine Patriot League games with hat tricks in seven conference games.
Chung was part of Inside Lacrosse’s ILWomen Power 100 Rankings for the class of 2024.
Navy is preparing for a schedule that will include 17 games, seven home games and four games against teams that played in the NCAA Tournament last season.
The Midshipmen went 15-4 last season, with a 9-1 record in Patriot League action. But that wasn’t enough to get Navy into the NCAA Tournament. The Midshipmen won their Patriot League Tournament semifinal before falling to Loyola (MD) in the final.