Navy Punter Riley Riethman Named First-Team Academic All-American
Navy had an impressive season on the gridiron.
Coming into the campaign, there weren't tons of expectations placed on the Midshipmen following their 5-7 record in the first year under head coach Brian Newberry.
He had the unenviable task of replacing coaching legend Ken Niumatalolo, and it was a struggle for the program despite finishing AAC play with a 4-4 record.
Perhaps that should have been a tell of what was to come.
Navy won 10 games this past season after they beat Oklahoma in the Armed Forces Bowl. It was the fifth time they reached double-digit wins this century and was the first winning record since the 2019 campaign when they had a record 11 victories.
The Midshipmen also secured the Commander-in-Chief's trophy when they beat Army, something not many expected them to accomplish.
With the successful showing in the rearview, awards and honors have been coming out.
Senior punter Punter Riley Riethman was named a First-Team Academic All-American by College Sports Communicators. He has a 3.93 grade-point average while majoring in aerospace engineering, per the school's release and is the 12th player in program history to have earned this honor.
It was an impressive fall semester for Riethman.
Not only was he dominating in the classroom, but he also was elite on the field.
So much so that he became the best punter in Midshipmen history, finishing with a 44.3-yard punting average which broke the record held by John Skaggs from 2000-03.
He also entrenched his name in the record books further when it came to his season's performance, setting a new all-time mark with a 45.7-yard average that broke the record of 44.8 he set last year.
It was an excellent showing from Riethman on the field during his Navy career, but his First-Team Academic All-American honor also highlights the bright things that are ahead for him outside of football.