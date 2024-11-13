Navy Quarterback Remains Among Top Quarterbacks in Latest Power Rankings
The Navy Midshipmen are back in the win column after two disappointing weeks that ruined their perfect season.
Navy had an impressive win this Saturday against the South Florida Bulls. The win on Veteran’s Day weekend was a dominant performance from the opening drive of the game for the Midshipmen. The team had success on both sides of the football, but really excelled on offense which was led by junior Quarterback Blake Horvath.
The first year starter truly stepped up this past weekend for head coach Brian Newberry and the rest of the program as they continued to keep their hopes alive for a potential bid for the AAC championship.
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report released its Quarterback Power Rankings, and Horvath found himself in the Top 20 for another week. He slipped to 17th in the last after helping the Mids bounce back for their seventh win of the season.
“Horvath put up lackluster numbers in losses to Notre Dame and Rice, but he moved the Midshipmen back into the win column on Saturday on the road against South Florida, writes Joel Reuter. “He tallied 56 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground and completed 6-of-11 pass attempts for 58 yards and his first touchdown through the air in three weeks.”
Despite what happens the rest of the season, Horvath and the rest of the Midshipmen have had a season to remember. They joined the Army Black Knights to start the year off with a combined 10-0 for the first time since 1945. They are also bowl eligible for the first time since the 2019 season.
But that doesn’t have to be the end of their accomplishments this season with still some marquee matchups on the schedule.
With only one loss in the American Athletic Conference, the team will prepare for their most important game so far this season against the Tulane Green Wave. A win would put them in a prime position to play in the AAC championship game, potentially for a rare back-to-back matchup with the Army Black Knights to finish the end of the season.
The kickoff against the Green Wave at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis is scheduled for Noon E.T. on Saturday and will be available on ESPN2.