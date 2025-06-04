Navy Reportedly Hiring South Florida Figure as Athletic Director
The United States Naval Academy was needing to find their next athletic director after Chet Gladchuk announced his retirement. According to Navy Athletics they locked down the University of South Florida’s AD: Michael Kelly.
Kelly has an impeccable resumé. He joined the Bulls program in 2018 and since then he has doubled their department’s budget (to $100 million). Even more impressing he acquired $100 million in philanthropic gifts.
According to the Bulls’ website he has been a part of 21 American Athletic Conference team championships along with a pair of divisional titles and NCAA championships. Their cheer team excelled with eight national championships and a World Cup.
The Athletics of USF was also named to the inaugural list of Front Office Sports’ “Best College Athletic Departments” in 2024. It is also important to note that USF STUDENT-athletes had 21 consecutive semesters with a 3.0 grade point average (or higher).
Mental health has always been a struggling issue for many, but especially those trying to juggle the pressures of competing at the top of their abilities and performing in the classroom. Kelly prioritized this issue by doubling the sports’ psychology program as he takes his students' health very seriously.
Replacing AD Gladchuk was going to be a difficult task as his impact was invaluable to the institution. He stepped down after 24 years of directing the most successful era in the history of Navy athletics.
Throughout his tenure the Academy had 249 conference titles, 348 All-Americans, and 138 CSC (College Sports Communicators) All-Americans along with four national championships. Boston University is the closest institution with total conference championships over the last 10 years with 38. The Midshipmen won 84!
It appears that Gladchuk and Kelly have similar values when it comes to academics. Kelly had 14 of their NCAA teams recognized for a top tier Academic Progress Report per the Navy Sports official website.
The athletics’ program at Navy has excelled for a long time under Gladchuk. They took finding his replacement very seriously as they want to honor his legacy. Kelly is has great potential as he could ultimately step in and excel at an institute of this magnitude.