Navy’s Ty DePerno Named Patriot League Baseball Rookie of the Year
Ty DePerno, a Navy Midshipmen freshman, was named the Patriot League baseball rookie of the year after an exceptional first season.
The Patriot League released the entire team earlier this week. Both the Midshipmen and the Army West Point Black Knights tied for second in the regular-season standings. The two teams will face each other this weekend at Terwilliger Brothers Field in Annapolis for a three-game series to determine who goes to the Patriot League championship finals.
That series begins on Saturday.
DePerno is the first Navy player to win the award since Noah Song in 2016. He was also named to the Patriot League second team.
He had an exceptional year, as he led the Midshipmen with a .306 batting average. His .431 on-base percentage, which was in the Top 10 in the league. He also finished the regular season with 27 walks, four home runs, 28 RBI and 29 runs.
The freshman was even better in conference play, ranking ninth in the Patriot League with a .329 average while playing all 25 league games and racking up 14 runs scored and 14 RBI.
Four Army players made the first team — pitcher Andrew Berg, pitcher Chris Barr, outfielder William Parker and infielder Thomas Schreck.
Berg led the Patriot League with a 2.78 ERA as he went 5-2. He’s pitched two seven-inning complete games and a pair of starts with at least eight innings.
Schreck led the Black Knights with a .331 batting average, which was fourth in the league. He improved his batting average by 100 points from a season ago.
Barr batted .317 with three home runs and a team-high 29 stolen bases.
Parker, recovered from offseason Tommy John surgery, has been serving as the DH and is batting .315 with five home runs.
Navy closer Landon Kruer was the only Midshipmen to make the first team.
His 34 career saves are a Navy and Patriot League record and leads all active NCAA players. He finished the regular season with nine saves, a 2.02 ERA and 31 strikeouts against 10 walks.
Two Black Knights made second team, including catcher Jack Quinlan and outfielder Addison Ainsworth. Four Midshipmen made second team, including starting pitcher Brady Bendik, DePerno, infielder Evan Brown and outfielder Andrew Manning.