Navy Women’s Lacrosse Blows Out Army in Patriot League Tournament Semifinal
The Navy Midshipmen women’s lacrosse team got a measure of revenge on the Army West Point Black Knights on Thursday.
The Midshipmen, who lost to the Black Knights, 17-12, last month, claimed an 18-9 victory in the Patriot League semifinals.
The Mids (14-5) will face the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (13-5) in the championship game on Sunday, with Loyola hosting the match. Navy lost to Loyola, 20-19, earlier this season in a match played in Annapolis.
It is the 13th time in program history that the Midshipmen have advanced to the championship game and the eighth time in 11 years that the two teams will square for the Patriot League title.
While Navy attacker Alyssa Chung won the league’s rookie of the year award, it was Emma Kennedy who had the big match for the Midshipmen. She finished with a career-high seven points against Army, including five goals and two assists. Those were also career highs.
Alyssa Daley recorded 13 draw controls for the Midshipmen, which helped them hold a 24-6 advantage in the category and control the contest.
Navy built a 10-6 first-half advantage after winning 13 of 17 draws. Daley drew seven. Kennedy also had five points (three goals, two assists).
Army’s Allison Reilly led the Black Knights with seven points on four goals and three assists, while Chloe Garrett added two goals and one assist.
Reilly had two goals and two assists in the first half, while Garrett had two goals and one assist to help keep the Black Knights in the game.
But that wasn’t enough. Navy rolled out to a 13-7 lead just a few minutes into the third quarter, with goals from Kennedy and Lola Leone, the latter of which scored her 100th career goal.
Reilly tried to keep Army in the game with two more goals after that. But Navy scored five of the final six goals of the contest.
Tori DiCarlo and Mikayla Williams both finished with three goals and one assist to help Navy in the victory.
2025 Patriot League Women’s Lacrosse Championship Schedule
Quarterfinals
No. 3 Navy 19, No. 6 Lehigh 2
No. 4 Holy Cross 19, No. 5 Colgate 13
Semifinals
No. 1 Loyola Maryland 21, No. 4 Holy Cross 8
No. 3 Navy 18, No. 2 Army West Point 9
Championship: Sunday (at Loyola, Md.)
No. 3 Navy at No. 1 Loyola Maryland | CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.