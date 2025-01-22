Navy Women's Basketball Keeps Rolling With Road Win Against Boston University
Navy (14-4, 6-1 conference) hit the road for a matchup against Boston (7-11, 1-6) looking to remain at the top of the Patriot League standings.
They had been red-hot in conference play before suffering a road defeat against Colgate a week ago, but after rebounding with two straight home wins, the Midshipmen had to keep things rolling.
They did exactly that, beating Boston, 74-64.
It was a little nervewracking early on.
Navy immediately went down by six points after tip, and even though they did a good job of clawing their way back, they couldn't break through and were down, 14-10, after the first quarter.
But, they exploded in the next period.
The Midshipmen were trading baskets with the Terriers to begin the second quarter, but they took their first lead of the game with 7:11 reamining before halftime. Boston was able to respond to retake the advantage, but after it was tied up at 47 with just over four-and-a-half minutes remaining, things completely changed.
Navy went on a 14-5 run to go into the locker room up 41-32.
That nine-point lead was all they needed.
Even though Boston outscored them by six points in the third quarter, the Terriers were never able to go in front. And with another solid period to close the game, Navy finished with yet another win in league play.
The Midshipmen won this game from the 3-point line.
Despite only shooting 41.3% from the field (26-63) and 34.4% from deep (11-32) compared to Boston's 44.7% shooting mark (21-47) and 46.2% clip from deep (6-13), it was those five 3-pointers that made the difference.
Zanai Barnett-Gay was great for Navy once again.
The team's leading scorer finished with a game-high 26 points on 10-for-20 from the field while also grabbing 10 rebounds.
Two other starters, Julianna Almeida and Lizzie Holder, were also in double figures with 15 and 13 points respectively.
They are now tied for first place in the Patriot League standings alongside Holy Cross (13-5, 6-1).
Navy will be back in action on Jan. 26 against Army (13-4, 5-2).
Tip off is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network.