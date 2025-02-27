Navy Women's Basketball Set Program Record With Dominant Conference Win
The Navy women's basketball team has had their fair share of struggles this year, but they have started to heat up when it matters most.
Sitting sixth place in the Patriot League standings, they won't win the regular season title, but they still have to win the conference tournament like every other team if they're going to punch their ticket to March Madness.
That's why what they did on Wednesday was important.
The Midshipmen set a program record in their victory over American University, scoring 88 points in their 88-60 win over the Eagles which was the most they've ever scored in a single regulation game in conference play, per the school's official website.
This output broke the record from the 1998-99 team which scored 87 against Army in the conference tournament.
Navy didn't rely on just one player to set this mark, either.
While Mary Gibbons scored a game-high 23 points coming off the bench with her 7-for-8 shooting performance from 3-point range, starters Zanai Barnett-Gay and Maren Louridas joined her in double figures with 17 and 13 points, respectively.
10 out of the 11 players who got into this contest also scored a basket.
This is the well-rounded effort Navy needs going forward if they're going to make noise in the Patriot League Tournament.
Locked into a top six seed, they'll receive an automatic bye into the quarterfinals where they'll have to go on the road in their first contest.
The Midshipmen were able to put up this type of performance against American, the team that sits last in the standings with just one win in conference play, but doing that against the best in the Patriot League will be the challenge they have to overcome.
Navy won't get tested too much before the tournament begins.
Their next game is on the road against Loyola (9-18, 3-13 Patriot) on March 1 before they close things out at home against Boston University (11-16, 5-11).