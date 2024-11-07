NCAA Insider Predicts Army to Flounder Against Elite North Texas Offense
Army football has experienced one of its best seasons in the program's history.
Undefeated after seven games, the Black Knights are truly in control of their own destiny when it comes to the AAC championship game and, potentially, even the College Football Playoffs.
However, Army has had the luxury of playing not only one of the easiest schedules in the AAC but the entire NCAA as a whole up to this point.
Perhaps their most significant challenge up to this point will be the University of North Texas, a team with an elite offense. UNT's offense is 17th in EPA/Play this season, Army has not faced one offense inside even the top-80 this season in that metric.
Again, this only plays into the narrative that Army has had one of, if not the easiest paths to an unbeaten record.
UNT has an elite offense with a capable quarterback, They also feature two speedy, NFL-caliber wide recievers and a trio of running backs each capable of being an RB1 on most Division I programs.
There is also question on Bryson Daily’s status for the game which could have a significant impact on the team as well.
In a recent predictions article on Sports Illustrated, NCAA writer Reed Wallach picked up the +172 prediction for UNT. He is confident that UNT will expose Army's weaknesses and show Army what a real challenge is. The first time this season Army will be tested.
If Army wants to show it is truly a powerhouse and the one to beat in the AAC, then they will need to deal with UNT in the same fashion Tulane did when they made a statement win against the same team just weeks ago.
Army is in the driver's seat, now it's time to prove that to the rest of the nation and rankings voters.