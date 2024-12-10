New Podcast, VALOR, Celebrates Women and Military Service
A new podcast, VALOR, will highlight the immense contributions of women in the armed services and is hosted by an Army veteran.
The podcast will put the spotlight on women who have worked in different branches of the armed services as they tell their stories, many of which go beyond their uniform or rank. Each guest will also talk about the personal challenges, triumphs and sacrifices in service and beyond.
VALOR is to be hosted by Deshauna Barber-Echols, an Army veteran, former Miss USA and women’s rights advocate.
The podcast is sponsored by e.l.f. Cosmetics.
Each of the first five guests on VALOR have served in a different branch of the armed services.
Heather "Lucky" Penney, who served in the Air Force, drew praise for her bravery on Sept. 11, 2001, when she volunteered for a near-suicide mission to protect the U.S. Capitol from a hijacked plane. Despite the enormous risk, Penney was prepared to ram the hijacked plane with her own jet to prevent further destruction.
Former Army mechanic Vanessa Shieber is a two-time Purple Heart recipient after her service in Iraq and Afghanistan. Her current project is a non-profit called Veterans Reaching Across Borders, which supports veterans who seek to return to their place of service.
Tammie Jo Shults is a former Navy pilot who was one of the first women to fly the F/A-18 Hornet. Her book, “Nerves of Steel,” details her successful landing of a Southwest Boeing 737 after an engine exploded at high altitude, causing multiple system failures and a rapid depressurization in 2018.
Another pilot, Elizabeth Stephens, served in the Marines and rose to the rank of Major. She served in Iraq in the 2000s and earned an Individual Air Medal. She was also the first woman to fly the MV-22 Osprey.
La’Shanda R. Holmes was the first African-American female helicopter pilot for the Coast Guard and has risen to the rank of lieutenant commander. She grew up in foster care and put herself through college.
VALOR is available on streaming platform like Spotify or Apple Podcasts. All episodes of the series are available now.