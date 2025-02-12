Oregon Baseball Coach Says it Was ‘Tough’ Not Landing Former Air Force Star
Former Air Force Falcons star pitching Paul Skenes has taken the baseball world by storm recently.
The No. 1 pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft needed only 12 minor league starts before making his MLB debut on May 11, 2024, against the Chicago Cubs.
In no time flat he cemented his status as one of the best pitchers in the game.
Skenes put together a historic rookie campaign, which included being the starter for the National League in the All-Star game, taking home the Rookie of the Year Award and finishing in third place in the Cy Young Award voting.
All of those accolades and awards were deserved as he made 23 starts with the Pirates, going 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA through 133 innings with 170 strikeouts. He didn’t qualify to be on some season-long leaderboards, but had he been, he would have led baseball in several statistics.
People knew that Skenes would be good, but in the argument as one of the best players in the world this quickly isn’t something anyone likely predicted.
Of course, except for Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski.
In a recent article written by Mitch Light of The Athletic, college coaches answered a series of questions in a forum. One of the things they were asked was which was the one recruit who got away during their career.
Without hesitation, Wasikowski named Skenes, who hit the transfer portal from Air Force after two seasons.
“I knew that coming out of the portal, coming from Air Force, he was going to be awesome. We knew that he was going to be awesome when he was down at El Toro (Calif.) High School. Then he went to LSU, and then he did what he did, and he was as good as he was, it wasn’t a surprise. That was a tough one,” Wasikowski said.
With the Falcons, Skenes was only scratching the surface of his potential. He made 33 total appearances, coming out the bullpen 18 times, totaling 112.1 innings pitched. 126 stirkeouts were recorded and only 34 earned runs were scored against him.
That was just a preview of what was to come, as the Pittsburgh phenom took his performance to another level with the LSU Tigers before declaring for the MLB draft.
It pained Wasikowski to see him land with the SEC powerhouse, as he truly thought his program had a chance to land him.
“That kid just frickin’, ah man, just broke my back when he decided to go to LSU, I really felt like he was coming to play for us, or we had a chance to get him at least.”
Wasikowski and his staff were confident that Skenes was going to live up to the hype and they were right. He dominated at LSU and is now blowing away the best hitters in the world with regularity.