Paul Finebaum Offers Disrespectful Take About Army-Navy Game
The Army-Navy Game is one of the best traditions in all of sports.
Before the college football season turned into more of a professional product where the only thing that matters are postseason results, the final game of the year before bowl season began featured Army and Navy in a way to showcase these programs and the country as a whole.
But with Army now joining Navy in the American Athletic Conference, the two programs agreed to keep this matchup where it's been on the calendar without it counting towards the AAC standings since it's played after conference championship game weekend.
On the surface, that felt a bit strange, and it played out that way with Army already clinching their spot in the AAC title game against Tulane before they faced off against their archrival.
However, once the contest began, the pageantry that comes from this glorious game was on full display.
That's not stopping analysts around the college football world from trying to come up with ways to change the circumstances surrounding this legendary matchup, and while Joel Klatt of Fox Sports offered a thoughtful take regarding what this game means and how it could be better showcased, Paul Finebaum of ESPN went in a completely different direction.
"Well we're wasting a week, I know I'm going to upset somebody, but the week of the Army-Navy game needs to be the playoffs. That is a wasted Saturday. What do we have? We have the Army-Navy game and the Heisman. We can't figure that out some other time," he said on "The Matt Barrie Show."
What a disrespectful comment.
While college football has become about winning championships and games like these have started to get overlooked in the national conversation, it should also be remembered that the men on the field for this game presently and in the past are a major reason why Finebaum can have these ludicrous comments.
Of course, the talking head makes these statements with the intent on getting attention, and that's exactly what he did here, so if that was his goal, then it was accomplished.
Still, it's not like fans aren't interested in this game.
It was the second-most watched contest on CBS this past season, almost bringing in 10 million viewers that only trailed what Penn State and Oregon pulled in during the Big Ten title game the weekend before.
A little more respect from a well-known analyst in the sport should be given to the Army-Navy Game.