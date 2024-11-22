Predictions, Insider Picks, Analysis as Army West Point Faces Notre Dame
It’s a pseudo-College Football Playoff elimination game when the Army West Point Black Knights face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday.
Those are words few thought they would type in November.
The game is set for 7 p.m. eastern at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, with the game televised on NBC and Peacock.
No. 18 Army (9-0, 7-0 in American) enters the game against No. 6 Notre Dame (9-1) with actual, tangible hopes of playing in the College Football Playoff. The Black Knights, who were ranked No. 19 in the CFP rankings that came out Tuesday, need to remain undefeated. But, there’s a path, however small, to get there.
Same goes for Notre Dame, which was No. 6 in the CFP poll but knows that a loss to Army all but ends their dreams, as the Irish already have a stunning loss to Northern Illinois on their ledger.
A contest between the Black Knights and the Fighting Irish always draws a crowd. But this one is undoubtedly the biggest game the two teams have played in more than 60 years.
The odds favor Notre Dame, simply because Army hasn’t won this game since 1958. That was also the last time the Black Knights finished a season undefeated. And the last time they had a Heisman Trophy winner.
Here is the staff’s predictions for the game.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Notre Dame 28, Army 24
For Army to win this game everything has to go right and the Black Knights must force a couple of turnovers. Turning those mistakes into points would be a bonus. The biggest problem the Black Knights will have is just keeping up with Notre Dame athleticism. On paper this probably shouldn't be a close game. But Army has played so well this year and has executed so efficiently that I think the Black Knights will give Notre Dame trouble throughout the contest. The Irish are explosive enough to find a way to pull the game out late.
Nick Ziegler, Staff Writer
Notre Dame 31, Army 17
In what will be one of the biggest games in the history of Army football, they will be facing off against Notre Dame in Week 13 with both teams ranked in the Top 25. This game will be a neutral field in Yankee Stadium, which is much better than Army having to play in South Bend. However, this Notre Dame team has been playing very and has their eyes on the College Football Playoff.