Six Navy Midshipmen Named to American Athletic All-Conference Team
The American Athletic Conference released their picks for the all-conference teams for the 2024 season on Tuesday.
The Navy Midshipmen produced six players total — five from the defense and one from special teams — while the Navy offense was able to capture two honorable mention positions.
Navy ended regular season play at 8-3 overall, tied for third in the AAC. That finish enabled the Midshipmen to tie for fourth in total selections with East Carolina and UAB.
Midshipmen named to first-team all-American Athletic Conference included defensive end Landon Robinson, linebacker Colin Ramos, and safety Rayuan Lane III.
Robinson is the only junior Midshipmen chosen for all-conference. Ramos and Lane are all part of the senior class.
Defensive end Justin Reed, corner Dashaun Peele, and punter Riley Riethman were named to the second team. There were no Midshipmen named to the third team, although two offensive members (tackle Connor McMahon and guard Ben Purvis) were named honorable mention.
For many of these players, this was their first all-conference appearance, but that is not the case for Ramos.
In 2023, Ramos was named to First-Team All-AAC as a junior. This year, he went all out for his senior season, pulling off 110 stops, three sacks, and one forced fumble. Ramos is currently No. 8 in the country for tackles per game, averaging 10.0 per contest.
With two games remaining, Ramos has the opportunity to add to his stats and finish among the top tacklers in Navy history.
Robinson was a first-year starter for Navy, recording 43 tackles, which lead to his first all-conference appearance.
Another Navy player who recorded his second all-conference appearance was Riethman, although in 2023 he was named to the first team.
Riethman landed on the second team this season. He was the conference leader in punting, and is ranked No. 5 nationally with his 46-yard average.
Lane also improved on his all-conference appearance, moving from third team in 2023 to first team in 2024. His defensive performance broke many school records.
Peele was an honorabl mention selection a year ago, and his four interceptions — two of which were returned for touchdowns — played a role in his second-team selection this season. He is currently ranked No. 4 in the country for interceptions per game.
The Middies' next matchup is a historical one — the 125th showdown against Army West Point set for Saturday, Dec. 14.