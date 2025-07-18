Star Air Force Running Back Dylan Carlson Will Be Important Member of Offense
The Air Force Falcons will have their lead rusher back for the upcoming season, as Dylan Carson gears up for his final collegiate campaign.
Carson wasn't able to play in all 12 games last year due to injury, but in spite of that, he was still their best ball carrier. He finished the season with 600 yards and five touchdowns, but it was the last four games that were not just breakout games for him, but the team as well.
It was no secret that Air Force struggled last season on the football field.
They started off the year with a win and then proceeded to lose seven straight, including brutal losses to their fellow military academies; Army and Navy.
They neared the end of the season at 1-7 with things looking grim. However, they went on to win the last four including an impressive 28-0 shutout over the Oregon State Beavers.
The Falcons finished the year 5-7 and were led by their rising star.
In that four-game, stretch Carson was phenomenal. He averaged 111.8 yards rushing per contest with a rushing touchdown in each. He had a career-high in touchdowns (two) against San Diego State where he also rushed for 125 yards, which was only seven off of his career-best.
The 6-foot senior is now poised to lead a potent rushing attack for Air Force in the upcoming season, with the Falcons looking to avoid the brutal start they had last year.
Air Force opens with a home game against Bucknell before hitting the road against Utah State and then hosting Boise State, two matchups out of the gate that are going to present challenges.
