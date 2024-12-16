Star Army Running Back Kanye Udoh Announces His Surprising Decision To Transfer
Army put together one of the best campaigns they've ever had on the football field by winning 11 games in the regular season and capping that off with an American Athletic Conference championship in their first year as a member of a conference.
But, the season is stained because they lost to Navy.
Winning that game is the most important thing when it comes to the schedule, so coming up short in that contest stings regardless of how well they have played.
If they won, not only would the Black Knights have had bragging rights for the third straight year, but they would have secured the most victories in a singular campaign in program history and a Commander-in-Chief's Trophy.
Army can still come away with 12 wins if they win their Independence Bowl matchup against Louisiana Tech, a team that is their new opponent because Marshall opted out, but they're going to have to do so without their star running back Kanye Udoh.
This surprised a lot people.
There is a lot of confusion about if this is allowed, but per the service academy guidelines, players can leave and transfer to another program before the start of their junior years.
For Udoh, this decision comes after his sophomore season, something that had to occur now if he felt like he wanted to focus on his football career at this point.
He came to Army as a three-star recruit in the 2022 class by way of Richland, NJ.
He's enjoyed a very solid career thus far, totaling 1,641 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns where 1,117 and 10 of that came as the starter this year.