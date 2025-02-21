Tickets Now Available To Celebrate Navy Football Team in Annual First Class Tribute
This past season was a huge success for Navy on the gridiron.
Coming into the campaign, not much was expected from the Midshipmen after they went 5-7 during the first year under head coach Brian Newberry, but they had a swift bounce back, finishing the 2024 season with a 10-3 record that was only the sixth time in program history a team had reached double digit wins.
There is real momentum surrounding this Navy program, and they are being viewed as a potential top 25 team in preseason rankings when those get released ahead of the 2025 campaign.
But for now, the Midshipmen will get ready for the year by going through spring and summer workouts while also celebrating what took place on the field last season.
That celebration includes the annual Navy Football First Class Tribute that is taking place on April 27 at noon ET at Alumni Hall.
Navy's official website announced that tickets have now gone on sale and can be purchased through a link they provided in the announcement with the price being set at $90 per person. The deadline to purchase a ticket is April 18.
The event honors the senior class, hands out awards and will also reveal the 2025 team captains.
Navy also shares that those who wish to attend who don't have a Department of Defense ID can take a shuttle bus that will run from the press box side of the stadium starting at 11 a.m. ET.
It was an incredible season for the Midshipmen that should be celebrated, especially after securing the Commander-in-Chief's trophy with their wins over Air Force and Army.