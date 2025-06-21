Two Air Force Football Players Make Publication’s All-MWC Preseason Team
Two Air Force Falcons football players were named to the all-Mountain West Conference preseason team by Lindy’s Sports magazine recently.
Both were named to the second team — running back Dylan Carson and offensive lineman Coston Cooley.
Last season, the Marysville, Wash., product played in 10 games and started seven of them, while he missed two games due to injury. He led the Falcons in rushing with 600 yards on 138 carries. He averaged 111.8 yards and a touchdown per game. He ranked second on the team with five rushing touchdowns.
Like the Falcons — who won their last four games of the season — he surged in November, as he scored a rushing touchdown in all four games.
He has more than 1,000 yards rushing in three years at Air Force. He did not play his freshman season.
Cooley is coming off a strong junior season for the Falcons. The Mesa, Ariz., native is listed as a guard and started in all 12 of the Falcons’ games a year ago. He was an honorable mention all-Mountain West selection and selected second-team all-Colorado by the National Football Foundation.
He played in one game in 2023 and didn’t play in a game for the Falcons in 2022.
After a 5-7 season a year ago, the magazine believes the Falcons are in for a fourth-place finish in the MWC.
Air Force’s biggest challenge this season will be replacing quarterback Quentin Hayes, who went 4-2 as a starter. He threw for 455 yards and three touchdowns, along with two interceptions. He completed 58.1% of his passes and had a QB rating of 160.7. He also rushed for 466 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns.
2025 Air Force Football Schedule
Aug. 30 Bucknell, 1:30 p.m. CBSSN
Sept. 13.at Utah State*, 7:45 p.m. FS1
Sept. 20 vs. Boise State*, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 27 vs. Hawaii*, time TBA, Fox Net
Oct. 4 at Navy, noon, CBS
Oct. 11 at UNLV*, 12:30 0.m., CBSSN
Oct. 18 vs. Wyoming*, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
Nov. 1 vs. Army West Point, 10 a.m., CBS
Nov. 8 at San Jose State*, time TBA, Fox Net
Nov. 15 at UConn, noon, CBSSN
Nov. 22 New Mexico*, 5 p.m.
Nov. 28 at Colorado State, time TBA, FS1
(all times local and subject to change. *-notes Mountain West game)
