'Voice of Navy Athletics' Pete Medhurst Dies After Grueling Cancer Battle
Pete Medhurst, widely referred to has the 'Voice of Navy Athletics,' passed away on Jan. 20 after an ongoing battle with cancer.
Following his shocking diagnosis last year, he underwent a surgery to remove a cancerous brain tumor.
Despite the news, Medhurst continued to support to Navy Midshipmen community.
Members of Navy Athletics recently posted a tribute to the icon on X:
"RIP to a Navy legend. Not only was he a great broadcaster, but a friend, a father and husband. He touched the lives of so many midshipmen in his 28 years with Navy Athletics. You will be missed."
Numerous tributes from athletes, friends, and fans afar have been flooding social media regarding the tragic loss of Medhurst. Since his diagnosis, the hashtag #Pray4Pete has circulated the internet.
The Navy Midshipmen football team also left a heartfelt message on their X page for Medhurst:
"Pete - you will be missed. Our hearts go out to you and your family. We hope you find the checkerboard end zone where you're going!"
For years, Medhurst has followed, supported, and shared the Navy Midshipmen journey with viewers.
"Medhurst, whose career spanned decades, became a prominent figure in Maryland sports as a play-by-play announcer and radio personality," Eye On Annapolis wrote. "Known for his meticulous preparation and enthusiastic delivery, Pete brought countless Navy games to life for fans, becoming an inseparable part of the team's identity."
Tributes to Medhurst continue pouring in on social media from the athletic community, making it clear how much respect and appreciation the Navy Midshipmen have for him.
"You will forever be missed but always remembered," the Navy Women's Tennis team added. "We love you Pete."
Medhurst is survived by his wife, Brenda, and his three children who are now learning how to navigate these devastating circumstances.