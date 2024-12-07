Watch: Army Black Knights Andon Thomas’ Interception Leads to Touchdown
The Army West Point Black Knights dominated the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship game on both sides of the football.
The offense scored three touchdowns to take a 21-7 lead over the Tulane Green Wave into the locker room. That third interception was set up by an interception by Army linebacker Andon Thomas.
He picked off Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah, who threw just his sixth interception of the season as he went over the middle looking for a receiver and instead found Thomas.
Mensah underthrew the pass at least five yards from his receiver, which was going over the middle but was still covered by at least one Army cornerback.
Thomas returned the football to the Tulane 21-yard-line. The Black Knights offense converted that turnover into a touchdown, as quarterback Bryson Daily scored his third touchdown of the game on a fourth-down run with 1:40 left.
Tulane answered with a 42-yard touchdown pass from Mensah to Mario Williams with 44 seconds left to end Army’s hope of a shutout.
Thomas entered the game as Army’s leading tackler with 75 stops for the season (34 solo). The pick was his second interception of the season. That earned him All-ACC third-team honors earlier this week.
It was the second straight turnover created by Army. The Black Knights special teams forced a Tulane fumble earlier in the second quarter, but Army’s offense couldn’t turn it into points.
Earlier in the game, Daily scored on two short rushing touchdowns, the second of which was set up by Kanye Udoh’s 71-yard run to the Tulane 3-yard line.
With that run, Udoh put himself at 85 yards rushing. With 906 yards going into the game, Udoh was knocking on the door of passing 1,000 yards rushing for the season against the Green Wave. He also had nine touchdown runs going into the game.
Daily claimed the AAC offensive player of the year in Army’s first year in the conference. Entering Friday’s game, he has 860 yards passing with eight touchdowns and one interception, along with 1,348 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns.
Army has at least 10 wins for just the fourth time in program history and for the first time since 2018, when the Black Knights went 11-2. Army also went 10-3 in 2017 and reached 10 wins for the first time in 1996.
There is a chance the Black Knights could set a program record for most wins in a season, as they have three games remaining — vs. Tulane, the rivalry game with Navy on Dec. 14 and a bowl game, which will be determined on Sunday.
The Army-Navy game will not impact either team’s bowl designation or CFP chances. Army hasn’t played in a bowl game since 2021 when it won the Armed Forces Bowl.