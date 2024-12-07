Watch: Army Black Knights Score Again After Kanye Udoh’s Huge Run
Kanye Udoh came oh-so-close to scoring on a long touchdown run for the Army West Point Black Knights in Friday’s American Athletic Conference championship game against Tulane.
But, alas, all he did was set up quarterback Bryson Daily for a short touchdown run and a 14-0 lead over the Green Wave in the second quarter.
Daily’s touchdown run was for three yards with 10.:18 left in the second quarter. It was yet another touchdown in the quarterback’s illustrious season for the Black Knights (10-1).
But Udoh’s run was the fireworks that set it up.
Udoh took the football from Daily and found a seam inside the Tulane defensive line and found space down the right side of the field and looked like he had a long touchdown run in the back until Tulane’s Micah Robinson caught him at the Green Wave 3-yard line.
With that run, Udoh put himself at 85 yards rushing. With 906 yards going into the game, Udoh was knocking on the door of passing 1,000 yards rushing for the season against the Green Wave. He also had nine touchdown runs going into the game.
Entering the contest his per-game numbers were declining, to the point where he rushed for just 15 yards last week.
Before that, Daily scored the Black Knights’ first touchdown of the game on their first drive.
Daily led the Black Knights right down the field with its signature option-based attack and got inside the Green Wave 10-yard line.
Daily then ran in from five yards out on an keeper to the right side to give Army a 7-0 lead.
Temperatures were below freezing at kickoff with a real-feel temperature in the teens.
Daily claimed the AAC offensive player of the year in Army’s first year in the conference. Entering Friday’s game, he has 860 yards passing with eight touchdowns and one interception, along with 1,348 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns.
Army has at least 10 wins for just the fourth time in program history and for the first time since 2018, when the Black Knights went 11-2. Army also went 10-3 in 2017 and reached 10 wins for the first time in 1996.
There is a chance the Black Knights could set a program record for most wins in a season, as they have three games remaining — vs. Tulane, the rivalry game with Navy on Dec. 14 and a bowl game, which will be determined on Sunday.
The Army-Navy game will not impact either team’s bowl designation or CFP chances. Army hasn’t played in a bowl game since 2021 when it won the Armed Forces Bowl.