Watch: Army Black Knights Star Outfielder Makes Diving Catch in Opener
The Army West Point Black Knights baseball team opened their season in the south as they played a doubleheader against North Alabama at Toyota Field in Madison, Ala.
The Black Knights won the first game, 6-1, and fell in the second game, 3-2. Army will continue the series on Saturday.
During the season-opening doubleheader, center fielder Addison Ainsworth made the catch of the day.
North Alabama hit a line drive Ainsworth’s way in the fourth inning, and he tracked to his right and dove to make the catch to close out the inning.
He received congratulations from his teammates on the catch, which helped keep the Black Knights in the game, as they were down 1-0 at that point.
In the doubleheader he finished 1-for-6 with two RBI, along with the four walks. His bases-loaded walk in Game 1 gave the Black Knights a 3-1 lead.
Army won its fourth consecutive season-opening game and moved to 6-1 since 2019 in its first game of the season.
The junior is coming off a 2024 season in which he played in 35 games and made 30 starts. During Patriot League games, he batted .375 with a .992 OPS.
For the season, he only batted .231 with four doubles, one triple and 15 RBI. He had a .308 slugging percentage and a .411 on-base percentage.
His surge in Patriot League action was vital to helping the Black Knights win the Patriot League Tournament, as he drew four walks in the Patriot League title series against Navy. He also had an RBI double in the first game and scored a run in the clincher.
During the Black Knights’ trip to the NCAA Tournament, played at the Athens Regional, he scored two runs off a base hit and a walk in their first game. In the second game, he had a hit against Georgia Tech.
Army will wrap up the three-game series with North Alabama on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m.
After that, the Black Knights have two more weekend road trips. First, they’ll play Wofford in Spartanburg, S.C., from Feb. 21-23. Then, Army heads to Colorado Springs for a three-game series with service academy rival Air Force from Feb. 28-March 2.
Army won’t play a home game until March 8 against Fordham. It’s part of a three-game series in which the March 7 and March 9 contests are in the Bronx.