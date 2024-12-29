WATCH: Army Black Knights Star's Rushing Touchdown Takes FBS Lead
After forcing the early punt for Louisiana Tech, the Army Black Knights used their first possession to strike for a touchdown at the 2024 Independence Bowl on Saturday night.
Quarterback Bryson Daily ran the ball in for Army's first touchdown of the game, which was his 30th rushing touchdown of the season. For the total possession, Daily recorded 34 rushing yards, with his last 15 resulting in the score
With the touchdown, Daily took over the FBS lead for rushing touchdowns this season. He was tied with Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty going into the game. Jeanty and the Broncos will play in the Fiesta Bowl next week as part of the College Football Playoff.
Throughout the season, Daily has been a multifaceted quarterback, staying light on his feet for his team. Entering Saturday's game he had more than 1,000 yards rushing.
Daily will have three more quarters to boost his stat sheet in the final game of his career. He's carrying a bit more of the load as the team's second-leading rusher, Kanye Udoh, recently transferred to Arizona State.
A win on Saturday would propel the Black Knights to a 12-2 season, making their historic American Athletic Conference debut that much sweeter. They were able to secure the AAC championship against Tulane earlier this month, but caught a rough loss against Navy just one week later.
Army is seeking a win to patch up their pride after losing just their second game of the season.
Louisiana Tech went to Shreveport as th underdogs, bringing with them their 5-7 overall record.